‘It was heartbreaking’: Millen man found dead leaves family with questions

Their three children are left asking "Where's daddy? We miss daddy."

By Hallie Turner
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband, father, and friend vanished into thin air and was later found dead.

In November, Rickey “Esco” Green went missing in Jenkins County. Investigators are looking for answers after his remains were found in the woods.

Now his family is trying to come to grips with how his death may have happened. Anna Hoflich describes her husband as the life of the party.

“Jokester. he’s kind-hearted. He had a huge heart, too. So like, even if you would have done him wrong, he would have given you a million frickin tries, you know, a million chances,” said Hoflich.

Ninety days after his disappearance on Nov 2, she’s left trying to figure out how a walk to clear his head ended with her planning his memorial.

“I didn’t think it would turn to this. No, he loved his babies. He wouldn’t have been like disappearing from his babies. So that’s the part that’s unbelievable right now,” she said.

Their three children are left asking “Where’s daddy? We miss daddy.”

“It was constantly looking out the window trying to see daddy. My daughter was like, you know, he might not be here with us right now, but he’s always in our heart. It was heartbreaking,” said Hoflich.

To keep him alive, they remember the good times.

“He was always wanting to be with the kids in the aspect of like, trying to teach them stuff. Anything that he had gone through in life, just trying to teach them to do better. Set them up for a better path,” she said.

And his motto...

“Keep my head up. Keep going. Don’t give up because that’s the last thing you would want me to do. But that’s so hard right now. It’s like that’s what I want to do,” said Hoflich.

