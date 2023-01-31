Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown high students receive hands-on learning in restaurant course

Sophomore Jaime Higley says she’s loved cooking since she was a kid.
Sophomore Jaime Higley says she's loved cooking since she was a kid.
By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting an inside look at how students at Grovetown High School are learning what it’s like to work in a restaurant kitchen.

Lora Hydrick’s students are getting real experience.

“They learn just the basics. They learn safety, sanitation, equipment, basic cooking methods, knife skills, and then we learn about food,” she said. Her advanced-level class works hands-on in the kitchen.

Sophomore Jaime Higley says she’s loved cooking since she was a kid. She just didn’t know how much.

“This class has taught me a lot of new things that I never knew,” said Higley.

Her classmate Harmony White feels the same way.

“As I’ve come into this culinary program, I’ve learned a lot about how things are supposed to be done, like safer, more efficient ways to do things,” she said.

They’re both interested in possibly owning a restaurant one day.

“I feel like I get the basic training. Going into the food industry with a little more knowledge than people who have never done it before,” said White.

They’re happy to have this opportunity.

“My culinary class is very fun for me, and I enjoy people trying my food and telling me that they like it,” she said.

They’re making real food for real people.

Hydrick said: “We actually make lunches for teachers. They place an order, we fill it, and we serve it.”

These students don’t have to wait until they graduate to find out what feeding a crowd is like. They’re doing it now.

Hydrick says students prepare food for teachers about once a month. It’s part of the school’s “Warrior Bistro” program.

