Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia mental health experts say Tyre Nichols video can trigger racial trauma

By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The video footage of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police can trigger racial trauma according to a Georgia mental health expert.

“How we are interpreting the people that we task to protect us, once again we’re looking at that and that’s also what’s affecting our mental health outcomes.”

Tyre Nichols was a Black father who never made it home after being beaten by Memphis police on Jan. 7.

This sparked civil unrest across the country after footage was released but Licensed Professional Counselor Clayton Andrews says when Black people watch that video it creates a racial trauma.

“And that trauma is not similar to your typical post traumatic stress. This is an ongoing trauma. These are historical intergenerational traumas.”

As a Black man himself, he says he it’s easy for Black People to see the video and put themselves in Nichols’ shoes. He says many of his patients across Georgia, including in Savannah have come to him with concerns after seeing the grueling incident.

“There have been conversations to the numbness that one might feel, to that rope of here we go again, that anger, that depression, that feeling of hopelessness. All those feelings coming together because this pattern. This re experience of that racial trauma,” Clayton Andrews said.

When experiencing this kind of trauma, mental health experts encourage talking to people who can relate and seeking help from professionals.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting in Augusta
Their three children are left asking “Where’s daddy? We miss daddy.”
‘Always in our heart’: Family seeks answers after Millen dad’s death
LaDime Doe
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
Tracy Jenkins found Lylah on the ground with a rope tied around her neck.
Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead

Latest News

Online sports betting
Bill to legalize online sports betting in Georgia drafted in legislature
SRP Park announced it will host the 2nd annual HBCU Baseball Classic at the end of the month.
Paine College to play in SRP Park’s HBCU Baseball Classic
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
LIVE: Day 8: Murdaugh trial testimony focusing on family cellphone data
Hundreds of mothers in Georgia face challenges when looking to breastfeed their children and...
Ossoff questions insurance companies on accessible breastfeeding options
Justin Gilstrap
Mauled boy’s family sues over dog attack, seeking punitive damages