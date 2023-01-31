Submit Photos/Videos
Firefighters put out flaming breakfast at their own station

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Firefighters in suburban Atlanta returned from a call Sunday to find their own breakfast was in flames.

A Hall County fire crew accidentally left the stove on when they left the station to respond to a house fire on Sunday morning.

Other firefighters returned to the Flowery Branch station to find smoke and a small fire.

Fire officials say the stove’s fire suppression system put out the blaze while firefighters tried to grab a fire extinguisher.

The stove was lightly damaged.

No one was injured.

