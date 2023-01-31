Submit Photos/Videos
Extra SNAP benefits end for many families in South Carolina

The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments will end Jan. 31, according to South Carolina officials.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An end has come for the extra allotment that South Carolina SNAP clients have been getting since March 2020.

The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments ended Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

The emergency allotments have been bringing all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment, based on household size.

For example, a two-person SNAP household whose regular allotment is $250 a month has been getting an additional $266 in emergency allotments.

As of Feb. 1, this household will receive $250 a month in total because the emergency allotment program is ending.

A household’s regular SNAP benefits will not change. Emergency allotments are not subject to fair hearings.

More than 308,000 households, representing more than 626,000 clients, are currently receiving SNAP in South Carolina.

For more information on the program, visit https://dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/snap/.

