Expect overnight lane closures this week on I-20 near state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re in for more overnight lane closures this week on Interstate 20 near the Georgia-South Carolina state line as work continues on highway and bridge reconstruction.

During the closures, crews will be pour concrete onto the new Augusta Canal bridge spans.

Starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, the right lane will be closed on westbound I-20 from Exit 1 in South Carolina through the Augusta Canal bridge in Georgia. The work is scheduled to be completed by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The same lane closure will be in place from 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday unless there are unexpected delays due to weather or other factors.

Both the right lane as well as the shoulder may be affected.

Expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

In February, motorists can expect a major traffic shift near the Augusta Canal bridge and Georgia Welcome Center, marking further progress on the project, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

