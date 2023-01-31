Day 7: Testimony to resume with questions over Murdaugh statement in interview

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - When the Alex Murdaugh murder trial continues Tuesday morning, the defense will cross-examine a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigator.

Murdaugh, a disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul.

The trial will resume at 9:30 a.m.

During Monday’s testimony, prosecutors spent most of the day examining SLED Special Agent Jeff Croft. Croft testified that during an interview with Murdaugh, video of which was played to the jury, Murdaugh said of Paul, “It was so bad…I did him so bad.”

But some people in the courtroom heard that portion differently, insisting it sounded like Murdaugh said “they did him so bad,” not “I did him so bad.”

Earlier in the day, defense attorneys continued to question the way authorities collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son, including numerous guns owned by the Murdaugh family now that several are evidence in the case.

Some of those weapons included the same kind that killed the Murdaugh: a .300 Blackout rifle and shotguns, respectively.

The defense began to object as the firearms were introduced, saying prosecutors had not established any relevance to enter them into evidence.

But lead prosecutor Creighton Waters fought back and the court sided with the state.

“It is very important to show the extensiveness of the investigation it was done particularly as it goes to firearms and there were multiple guns that were tested,” he said. “Admitting these guns as evidence and what was tested is very relevant.”

Croft also testified that he found the same brand and type of shell casings around the house that were found around Maggie Murdaugh’s body. In the trash, he said he found an empty box of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition, the same kind used to kill Paul Murdaugh. Croft said he also found a credit card statement, with a circled charge of more than $1,000 at Gucci.

The state has listed more than 200 potential witnesses, but it is not clear how many they intend to call to the stand.

Prosecutors estimated the trial would take about three weeks to complete.

Murdaugh is facing life in prison without parole if convicted of the crimes at hand.

