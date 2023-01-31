Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Unsettled pattern for most of the week. Seasonal to above average highs to be expected.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Active weather pattern in place with rain chances for much of the week. Moderate to heavy rainfall possible Thursday into Friday. Localized flooding possible with rises expected on area rivers.

A stalled front over the region will stay put through Wednesday. This will bring the chance for light showers late tonight into early Tuesday. Foggy and misty conditions are also expected overnight with temperatures dropping to near 50. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Tuesday a stationary front will sag into the Southeast bringing isolated rain chances to the CSRA, mainly in the morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and highs will rise to the mid and upper 60s. Winds will be generally less than 10 mph out of the west.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with generally cloudy skies, isolated rain chances, and chance for morning fog/mist. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the mid-50s and afternoon highs will reach the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Moderate to heavy rain possible Thursday into Friday as a stronger cold front moves into the region and pushes the stationary front south of the CSRA. This will bring a low flood risk to the region, mainly for flood prone areas and places near rivers/creeks. Most of the rain should clear out late Friday and then we will finally see the sun again by Saturday. It will be chilly this weekend with highs Saturday only in the mid to upper 40s. Keep it here for updates.

