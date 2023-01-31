Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly dry Wednesday, but moderate to heavy rainfall likely Thursday into Friday. Localized flooding possible with rises expected on area rivers.

An isolated shower is possible this evening into tonight. Skies will stay cloudy and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-50s. Patchy dense fog is possible overnight into early Wednesday. Winds will be light out of the west.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with generally cloudy skies, isolated rain chances, and chance for morning fog/mist. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the mid-50s and afternoon highs will reach the mid-60s. Winds will be variable between 5-10 mph.

Moderate to heavy rain is likely Thursday into Friday as a stronger cold front moves into the region. This will bring a low flood risk to the region, mainly for flood prone areas and places near rivers/creeks. Most of the rain should clear out late Friday and then we will finally see the sun again by Saturday. Big spread in highs Thursday with a wedge set-up in place. Northern CSRA will see highs in the 40s, but the southern CSRA will likely see highs in the 60s Thursday afternoon. Highs Friday afternoon on the backside of the rain will be below average in the mid-50s.

It will be chilly this weekend with highs Saturday only in the mid to upper 40s. An isolated shower is possible Sunday as an area of low pressure moves up the east coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-50s.

Area rivers and creeks will continue to rise through this weekend with heavy rain moving through Thursday-Friday. (WRDW)

