Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week.

On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.

On Monday, parents of Parkway Elementary students were told that a student had brought a knife onto a bus and was showing it to other students. The knife was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct and was removed from campus, district officials said.

Also Monday, parents of North Harlem Elementary students were told a low-grade personal defense spray was found in a student’s bookbag and immediately confiscated. The student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct and was removed from school, district officials said.

At no time was a threat made to students or staff in any of the three cases, district officials said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.