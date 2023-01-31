Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead

Tracy Jenkins found Lylah on the ground with a rope tied around her neck.
Tracy Jenkins found Lylah on the ground with a rope tied around her neck.
By Taylor Martin
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta dog mom is offering a big reward for anyone with answers about the death of her dog.

“The relationship I had with her, I’ve never had with a human ever. It was love without agendas,” said Tracy Jenkins.

On Dec. 28, Jenkins was putting away her Christmas lights and realized her dog Lylah Grace had gone missing.

“When she didn’t come immediately, I started looking for her. I walked the neighborhood. I screamed for her. I hollered,” she said.

She says on Jan. 15, her other dog and Lylah’s best friend, Handsome, led her to Lylah at this abandoned home on Thomas Lane just feet away from her house.

She tells us what she found has been replaying in her mind since the day it happened.

“He ran straight up to her and just started nudging her, you know, like telling her to get up. And of course, she wasn’t getting up. I lost it,” she said.

She found Lylah on the ground with a rope tied around her neck. Jenkins says she used a wagon to carry her home and bury her.

She says she called Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and animal control multiple times they told her they can’t do anything unless she knows who did it.

After the sheriff’s office agreed to take her report over the phone, she’s taking matters into her own hands to find who did this, offering a $4,000 reward to anyone who has a tip that helps lead to an arrest.

“Even if I can’t find out who did this to Lylah, if it stops one pet, just one, from having to go through what she went through, I will have found some justice,” said Jenkins.

Her concern and everyone she tells the story to is if someone can do this to an animal, what would they do to a person?

