Aiken to flush downtown hydrants over the weekend

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, the Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will conduct hydrant flow testing in the downtown area.

Flushing tests the hydrants to ensure adequate water flow and pressure are available. It also removes sediment from the pipes.

Downtown testing will conclude Sunday, but some hydrants may be left open to continue flushing water lines for about 24-48 hours.

The public is asked not to tamper with any hydrants, as this will cause interruptions.

During the hydrant flushing process, customers’ water may be discolored or there could be fluctuations in water pressure.

Downtown Aiken flow map (Contributed)

If this happens, run faucets, baths/showers, and/or utility sinks for 15-20 minutes to help clear the lines.

Avoid washing clothes until the water clears.

If discoloration persists after taking those steps, call 803-642-7629 for assistance.

A helpful resource for those experiencing water issues is available at https://coa.page/p8pf .

