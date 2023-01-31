Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken to flush downtown hydrants over the weekend

Downtown Aiken
Downtown Aiken(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, the Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will conduct hydrant flow testing in the downtown area.

Flushing tests the hydrants to ensure adequate water flow and pressure are available. It also removes sediment from the pipes.

MORE | Union Street bridge deemed unsafe due to damage in Aiken

Downtown testing will conclude Sunday, but some hydrants may be left open to continue flushing water lines for about 24-48 hours.

The public is asked not to tamper with any hydrants, as this will cause interruptions.

During the hydrant flushing process, customers’ water may be discolored or there could be fluctuations in water pressure.

Downtown Aiken flow map
Downtown Aiken flow map(Contributed)

If this happens, run faucets, baths/showers, and/or utility sinks for 15-20 minutes to help clear the lines.

Avoid washing clothes until the water clears.

If discoloration persists after taking those steps, call 803-642-7629 for assistance.

A helpful resource for those experiencing water issues is available at https://coa.page/p8pf.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Smith, 21, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, sodomy,...
21-year-old accused of raping Columbia County victim in her sleep
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 die after vehicle strikes building along Mike Padgett Highway
Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Phillip Ryans, 35
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office locates man accused of rape
According to the Saluda County Coroner's Office, the fatal car accident that happened on the...
Fatal car crash ruled homicide after victim found with gunshot wound

Latest News

Balfour Beatty Communities
I-TEAM UPDATE: Army to inspect all housing, starting at Fort Gordon
We’re in for more overnight lane closures on Interstate 20 near the Georgia-South Carolina...
Expect overnight lane closures this week on I-20 near state line
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Cookies, the Augusta Symphony, and more!
The first day of competition got off to a wet start at the 2022 Masters Tournament, but patrons...
Masters job fair kicks off month of local hiring events