Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Quick hack to get ChatGPT for free

The official ChatGPT does not require nor does it have an app. But you can create your own.
The official ChatGPT does not require nor does it have an app. But you can create your own.(WLUC)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If haven’t tried ChatGPT, you’re going to be surprised to see what it can do.

It writes, creates, and answers questions like a human. The website is very basic, just enter a command or ask it to write what you want it to write.

In just the past few weeks, people have used ChatGPT to write songs, entire books, and even papers required in medical school.

It’s a website, but as with any new and trendy technology, there are people looking to take advantage and make a lot of money.

MORE | What the Tech: Software program helps students with papers, speeches

In both Apple and Google app stores, there are dozens of ChatGPT apps that charge a subscription.

The official ChatGPT does not require nor does it have an app. But you can create your own.

Here’s how: On your phone or tablet go to the website, chat.openai.com, and sign up for an account. You’ll want to add the website to your phone’s Home Screen. It’s a bookmark but shows up as an app icon.

MORE | What the Tech: Important iOS security update for all iPhones

On an iPhone, you’ll want to open the website in Safari. Tap the share icon, and choose to add to Home Screen. That’s it. You may need to rename it ‘Chat GPT’ by editing the title bar.

The website will appear among your other app icons. On Android devices, using Google Chrome, tap the three dots at the top right corner of the screen and select share, and add to Home Screen.

When you tap the home screen icons, it’ll open the website. It’s just like having an app, and it’s free. Don’t spend any money on a Chat GPT app. Save your money and add the website to your screen.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Phillip Ryans, 35
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office located man accused of rape
According to the Saluda County Coroner's Office, the fatal car accident that happened on the...
Fatal car crash ruled homicide after victim found with gunshot wound

Latest News

North Augusta Greeneway
Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion plans
It’s been four years since Thomson High School started a welding program.
Thomson High School sees growth in welding program
One student says she’s honored to be celebrated and see her hard work paying off.
Augusta organization honors ‘STAR’ high school students, teachers
Augusta organization honors high school students, teachers
Augusta organization honors high school students, teachers