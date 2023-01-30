What happened to Alexis Ware? 1-year anniversary of Upstate mother’s disappearance

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jan. 30 marks one year since the disappearance of an Upstate mother that has grabbed national attention and now her family is pushing for more eyes on the case.

While the FBI has been brought in, Alexis Ware’s family said they are going to the Attorney General’s Office in Columbia to ask for help with the investigation into her disappearance.

Alexis Ware disappeared one year after leaving a gas station along Highway 29 North in Anderson County. Her red car was found two counties away McCormick County with all her personal belongings but no sign of Alexis.

Loved ones have desperately worked to find any clue about the young mother.

Her son’s father TJ Patterson tells Ware’s mom, Alberta, that Alexis dropped her two kids off and sped away form the gas station.

Just recently, Patterson is no longer considered a person of interest by detectives, according to officials. Patterson was suspected and investigated because he was the last to see Ware, however, several avenues suggest he had no involvement in the mother of two’s disappearance.

Alberta said in one of her last conversations with her daughter, Alexis told her someone in a black truck had been following her for several weeks and she was afraid.

“A year has passed and nothing has changed from the first day of disappearance,” said Alberta. “And we’re just hoping for some closure, and we pray for closure. We need answers. Her children need answers. I have to deal with the fact that her daughter lays down and cries for her mom.”

To date, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies, including SLED, have combed through miles of terrain by air support, K9 and cadaver units, and search and rescue teams. Countless hours of interrogating, interviewing and investigating continue to uncover invaluable information as recently as last week.

“We unfortunately receive hundreds of false tips that detectives must take time to eliminate,” said officials. “These pranks not only waste resources but give the family a helpless feeling. We appreciate any concrete, factual information from the community and ask for compassion toward Alexis’ family.

Lead detective Jason Fowler said he remains positive and stressed the importance of him working every day to find Ware so that he can bring her safely home to her children.

If you know anything about Alexis Ware’s disappearance, please call the 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A $5,000 reward is being offered through CRIMESTOPPERS leading to Ware being found.

