Video of UGA’s former quarterback Stetson Bennett leaving Texas detention center
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - University of Georgia’s former top dog was arrested for public intoxication over the weekend in Dallas, Texas.
Dallas police officers responded to a community of townhomes around 6 a.m. Sunday. They say quarterback Stetson Bennett was banging on doors in the neighborhood.
He was released from a detention center in Texas at approximately 11 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY: UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Bennett is in Texas for training.
