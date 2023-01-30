Submit Photos/Videos
Video of UGA’s former quarterback Stetson Bennett leaving Texas detention center

Stetson Bennett left the detention center just a few hours after his arrest.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - University of Georgia’s former top dog was arrested for public intoxication over the weekend in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas police officers responded to a community of townhomes around 6 a.m. Sunday. They say quarterback Stetson Bennett was banging on doors in the neighborhood.

He was released from a detention center in Texas at approximately 11 a.m.

Bennett is in Texas for training.

