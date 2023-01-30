Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Sorority hosts bi-annual event teaching the impact of drugs

Young women wore blue to represent the Zetas Against Drugs event at Paine College. It’s a bi-annual event to talk about the impact of drugs in the community.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young women wore blue to represent the Zetas Against Drugs event at Paine College.

The bi-annual event was held on Saturday, to talk about the impact of drugs in the community.

A publicist for the local chapter says they try to design engaging classes in social media influence, drug and suicide prevention, and more to teach young adults and kids as young as 9 years old.

MORE | Georgia, South Carolina pump prices continue to rise

Carla Cabral, a publicist of Theta Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., says, “It’s important to reach our students and our children early because they have access to social media, which was something most of us didn’t have access back in the day. So we find it important to target them, educate them, arm them so they’re prepared to handle anything eventful in their lives.”

Cabral says the chapter hosts these events twice a year at Paine College, where users can register through their Facebook page when the next one comes.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Nkieria McCoy says Christmas 2022 is a nightmare she will never escape.
Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken

Latest News

Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver, are both charged with the offenses of murder and...
Saluda County issues 2 arrest warrants in fatal car accident
Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina.
Georgia, South Carolina pump prices continue to rise
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Voices of Augusta, Aerial Augusta, and more!
MM
Episode 7 of Aerial Augusta: The Savannah River