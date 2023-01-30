Sorority hosts bi-annual event teaching the impact of drugs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young women wore blue to represent the Zetas Against Drugs event at Paine College.

The bi-annual event was held on Saturday, to talk about the impact of drugs in the community.

A publicist for the local chapter says they try to design engaging classes in social media influence, drug and suicide prevention, and more to teach young adults and kids as young as 9 years old.

Carla Cabral, a publicist of Theta Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., says, “It’s important to reach our students and our children early because they have access to social media, which was something most of us didn’t have access back in the day. So we find it important to target them, educate them, arm them so they’re prepared to handle anything eventful in their lives.”

Cabral says the chapter hosts these events twice a year at Paine College, where users can register through their Facebook page when the next one comes.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.