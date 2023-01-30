Saluda County issues 2 arrest warrants in fatal car accident

SALUDA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saluda County Sheriff’s Office have identified and obtained arrest warrants for two subjects in the fatal car accident that happened on Jan. 20.

Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver, are both charged with the offenses of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to authorities.

According to authorities, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the death has been ruled a homicide.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is working with the US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Fugitive Task Force to assist in locating both Gilliam and Weaver.

If you have any information relating to the whereabouts of Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver, please contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.