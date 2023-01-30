Submit Photos/Videos
Saluda County issues 2 arrest warrants in fatal car accident

By Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALUDA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saluda County Sheriff’s Office have identified and obtained arrest warrants for two subjects in the fatal car accident that happened on Jan. 20.

Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver, are both charged with the offenses of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to authorities.

MORE | Fatal car crash ruled homicide after victim found with gunshot wound

According to authorities, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the death has been ruled a homicide.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is working with the US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Fugitive Task Force to assist in locating both Gilliam and Weaver.

If you have any information relating to the whereabouts of Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver, please contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

