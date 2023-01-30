Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seeking man wanted for rape

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for rape.

Phillip Ryans, 35, is wanted in reference to a rape that occurred on Sunday at the Scottish Inn off Gordon Highway.

Ryans is five foot eight inches tall and weights 200 pounds.

Ryans is known to frequent the Deans Bridge Road and Gordon Highway areas.

Warrants are currently on file for Ryans.

If anyone has encounters Ryans or has any information as to his whereabout, please call Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

