Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seeking man wanted for rape

Phillip Ryans, 35
Phillip Ryans, 35(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for rape.

Phillip Ryans, 35, is wanted in reference to a rape that occurred on Sunday at the Scottish Inn off Gordon Highway.

Ryans is five foot eight inches tall and weights 200 pounds.

Ryans is known to frequent the Deans Bridge Road and Gordon Highway areas.

Warrants are currently on file for Ryans.

If anyone has encounters Ryans or has any information as to his whereabout, please call Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
Nkieria McCoy says Christmas 2022 is a nightmare she will never escape.
Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash
On the cellphone recording, you can hear Richmond County deputies imply they did not have a...
I-TEAM: Closer look at who’s policing the police in Richmond County

Latest News

Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
LIVE: Day 6: Testimony to continue in Alex Murdaugh murder trial Monday morning
Columbia County warns of jury duty scam
Mayor Rick Osbon
One on One with Richard Rogers | A new partnership for the City of Aiken
Mayor Rick Osbon
One on One with Richard Rogers | A new partnership for the City of Aiken