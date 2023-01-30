Submit Photos/Videos
Millions of dollars going toward downtown Augusta revitalization

Downtown Augusta(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s years in the making, but plans are moving forward to revitalize downtown Augusta.

We’re learning those plans could take between two and a half, and three years. This includes the 13th, Fifth, Sixth, Telfair, and Greene streets.

Estimates for the work are around $50 million.

Designs for Broad Street were also thrown in the mix, but there’s no price tag or due date. We asked neighbors about their thoughts on one idea to completely level the parking pits that sit in the middle of the street.

MORE | Fire chief, city leaders ‘on one accord’ about ambulance service

“I do think these little in-between spots, like where the downtown Augusta sign is, and where the trees are and where the James Brown statue is, I think those are important things to keep. I think as long as we’re able to get rid of the wells and create more parking that’s fine,” said John Porter, Downtown Soul City.

This project still needs to be approved by Augusta commissioners. District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson says he’s optimistic about getting it started.

