Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids

Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are too busy to keep your home as clean as you would like, don’t feel so bad.

Marie Kondo, star of the Netflix Show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” faces the same issue these days.

Tidying up is no longer at the top of Kondo’s to-do list.

Kondo wrote on her website that she gave up her need for perfection after having her second daughter. Since giving birth to her third child in 2021, Kondo has learned to cut herself some slack when it comes to organization and tidiness.

The 38-year-old said at a recent event that her home is “messy,” but that she is spending her time in a way that is appropriate for this stage of her life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
Nkieria McCoy says Christmas 2022 is a nightmare she will never escape.
Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash
On the cellphone recording, you can hear Richmond County deputies imply they did not have a...
I-TEAM: Closer look at who’s policing the police in Richmond County

Latest News

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock...
Fed, set to impose smaller hike, may hint of fewer increases
Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina.
Georgia, South Carolina pump prices continue to rise
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Voices of Augusta, Aerial Augusta, and more!
Three anglers had a close encounter with a humpback whale about six miles offshore of...
VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale
MM
Episode 7 of Aerial Augusta: The Savannah River