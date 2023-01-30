Submit Photos/Videos
Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion plans

North Augusta Greeneway
North Augusta Greeneway(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway.

It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood.

North Augusta Parks Rec says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park at the country club.

MORE | LAUNCH Augusta creates hands-on opportunities for future medical students

“Each step is important, and this will give us the connectivity for not just bikers, walkers, folks that you can get to that property, and it’s just the first piece of a connection,” said Rick Meyer, Parks and Rec director.

“Future goals is to just connect as many people as possible.”

They haven’t cut the ribbon officially on the new section but plan to do that in the next couple of weeks.

