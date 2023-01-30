Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia, South Carolina pump prices continue to rise

Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina.
Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina.
By Macy Neal
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina.

The average price in Georgia is $3.39 per gallon, up from $3.26 a week ago, increasing by 13 cents, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up 15 cents in a week, according to AAA.

Since the suspension began, Georgia’s average gas price has consistently remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently $3.39 per gallon of regular gas, 12 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.26, up 9 cents from last week.

According to AAA, Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.33, up by 15 cents in the past week.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has gone up 9 cents to $3.51.

