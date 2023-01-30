Georgia, South Carolina pump prices continue to rise

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina.

The average price in Georgia is $3.39 per gallon, up from $3.26 a week ago, increasing by 13 cents, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up 15 cents in a week, according to AAA.

Since the suspension began, Georgia’s average gas price has consistently remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently $3.39 per gallon of regular gas, 12 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.26, up 9 cents from last week.

According to AAA, Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.33, up by 15 cents in the past week.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has gone up 9 cents to $3.51.

