Emergency crews responding to a car crash in Aiken

Emergency crews are responding to a car crash late Sunday night.
(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By WRDW STAFF
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews are responding a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m.

Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries.

We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

