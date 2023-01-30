Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Double fatality on Mike Padgett Highway, Sunday morning

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating an accident that left two dead
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway.

At 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Rd failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway, according to Mark Bowen with the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

He says the vehicle came to a final rest after striking a building, which is where 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter of South Augusta and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari of Jackson, South Carolina, were found and pronounced dead.

While the investigation is early, no autopsy will be done moving forward.

News 12 will continue to update this incident as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas
Nkieria McCoy says Christmas 2022 is a nightmare she will never escape.
Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash
“Just that morning, I’d received like a good morning, I love you text,” said London Armorer,...
‘He always made us laugh‘: Family remembers man hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas
Joe Green was last seen on Radiance Drive
North Augusta Public Safety has located missing Alzheimer’s patient
36 students enrolled in the program this year; it’s the highest number for the program since...
LAUNCH Augusta creates hands-on opportunities for future medical students
36 students enrolled in the program this year; it’s the highest number for the program since...
LAUNCH AUGUSTA