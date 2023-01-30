Double fatality on Mike Padgett Highway, Sunday morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway.

At 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Rd failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway, according to Mark Bowen with the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

He says the vehicle came to a final rest after striking a building, which is where 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter of South Augusta and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari of Jackson, South Carolina, were found and pronounced dead.

While the investigation is early, no autopsy will be done moving forward.

News 12 will continue to update this incident as information becomes available.

