Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The wet weather continues through this morning. Expect 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain in many locations. Along and north of I-20 in places like Thomson, Augusta, Aiken, McCormick and Saluda, expect around half an inch to an inch of rain, but farther south in places like Louisville, Waynesboro, Swainsboro and Allendale, up to 1.5″-2.0″ of rain is possible.

Exact timing could vary by a few hours, but all indications currently are that most rain will exit the CSRA by midday, meaning you can expect dry weather for your afternoon outdoor plans with highs climbing all the way into the middle to upper 60s. An isolated shower could be possible up until about 3 PM.

A series of storm systems will line up one behind the other starting Tuesday. This means we can expect a chance of rain at some point each day Tuesday through Friday, before a drier pattern finally returns next weekend.

Temperatures for the week ahead will start off above average with highs in the middle to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday, cooling into the middle to upper 50s for highs Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.