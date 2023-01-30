Columbia County warns of jury duty scam

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Judicial Circuit are warning citizens of a jury duty scam.

An old scam has resurfaced in Columbia County in which the caller alleges that the recipient has missed jury duty and that an arrest warrant has been issued for the recipient.

The caller will allege that the arrest warrant will be recalled if the recipient of the call makes a payment via an obscure gift card service or some other non-traditional payment method.

The caller will suggest that the recipient of the call must make the payment on the same day the call is received or the sheriff will execute the arrest warrant.

The Columbia County, Ga Government Facebook page says, “at no time will a legitimate employee of the Court, Clerk or Sheriff ever call anyone to advise them that an arrest warrant has been issued and further suggest that service of that warrant can be avoided if the citizen makes some sort of payment.”

