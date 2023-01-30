The cheering section heard from Grovetown to Kansas City

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Samantha Smith Russelll is probably the loudest Bengals fan in the CSRA.

She has to be, especially if she wants her son D’Ante smith to hear her all the way in Kansas City.

Smith played for Grovetown and is currently a tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are playing in their second AFC Championship in just as many years.

Russell knew he had big dreams since he was little.“If you know D’Ante, you know, like I tell people, he told me one day he says, I’m gonna play in the NFL and I was kind of like okay. And he’s always been strong about setting his mind on it. Most of us have been watching him since he was four, playing at the family Y. He’s very strong, strong mind oriented,” said Russell.

Russell said the two text and pray before every game together. And they’ll continue to do it again next season, as the Bengals fight for a spot back in the AFC Championship. The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a field goal as the clock winded down, meaning Laney grad Jaylen Watson is heading to Arizona.

