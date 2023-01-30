Augusta organization honors ‘STAR’ high school students, teachers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kiwanis Club of Augusta is keeping up a tradition of honoring some of Augusta’s best students.

It’s part of the STAR student program, which recognizes one senior with the highest SAT score at every Richmond County high school.

Those students then select a teacher who had a big impact on them. The selected teachers and students were invited to have lunch and hear a speaker at the Kiwanis Club meeting to celebrate the achievement.

One student says she’s honored to be celebrated and see her hard work paying off.

“I haven’t really had any time off from school ever since I’ve gotten to high school. I’ve been taking summer courses and things like that, so just to be celebrated, just a simple thing it matters, just a simple congratulations is so big to me,” said Monae Burns, Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School.

Burns has been taking dual enrollment classes since the seventh grade and took SAT prep classes as well.

