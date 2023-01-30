Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

21-year-old accused of raping victim in her sleep

Jimmy Smith, 21, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, sodomy,...
Jimmy Smith, 21, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, sodomy, and unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, according to authorities.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of an aggravated sexual battery case.

According to authorities, the victim reported the subject sexually assaulted her in her sleep on Jan. 19.

MORE | Saluda County issues 2 arrest warrants in fatal car accident

Jimmy Smith, 21, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, sodomy, and unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, according to authorities.

As of Monday, Smith is still in jail, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Nkieria McCoy says Christmas 2022 is a nightmare she will never escape.
Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken

Latest News

Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
LIVE: Day 6: Testimony to continue in Alex Murdaugh murder trial Monday morning
The bi-annual event was held on Saturday at Paine College, to talk about the impact of drugs in...
Sorority hosts bi-annual event teaching the impact of drugs
Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver, are both charged with the offenses of murder and...
Saluda County issues 2 arrest warrants in fatal car accident
Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina.
Georgia, South Carolina pump prices continue to rise