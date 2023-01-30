21-year-old accused of raping victim in her sleep

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of an aggravated sexual battery case.

According to authorities, the victim reported the subject sexually assaulted her in her sleep on Jan. 19.

Jimmy Smith, 21, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, sodomy, and unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, according to authorities.

As of Monday, Smith is still in jail, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.