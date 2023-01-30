Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 Aiken County parks receive thousands in grants for improvements

By Taylor Martin
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home.

North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park.

People at the park say this is exciting news. Joseph Toomer has called Aiken home for 60 years.

He walks twice a week because it’s a part of what helps him enjoy life. He tells us the improvements to the park will make walking an even better experience.

MORE | Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion plans

“I worked here for many years, and I guess you can say I adapt to it, or it adapts to me. So, I always enjoyed working in this area and enjoy walking,” he said.

The grant of $306,625 will go toward the Smith-Hazel Park rehabilitation project. It will include site work and stormwater management at the park.

They will replace the playground, reconstruct two tennis courts, resurface the walking trail, relocate the basketball court and build some shade for the pool.

MORE | Sorority hosts bi-annual event teaching the impact of drugs

Joseph says he thinks the renovations will bring more families to the park.

“From time to time, it has been busy, but I think all the improvements, it will be even better. I think that’s a part of life itself, just enjoying life and a new playground, I think would be a wonderful thing,” said Toomer.

The parks and rec department also tells us they’re working on a project to make the facility more accessible for elderly individuals.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Phillip Ryans, 35
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office located man accused of rape
According to the Saluda County Coroner's Office, the fatal car accident that happened on the...
Fatal car crash ruled homicide after victim found with gunshot wound

Latest News

2 Aiken County parks receive thousands in grants for improvements
2 Aiken County parks receive thousands in grants for improvements
Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion plans
Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion plans
I-TEAM
I-TEAM: Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lack of funding for mental health
Downtown Augusta
Millions of dollars going toward downtown Augusta revitalization
Construction to start soon for the local Junior Achievement Discovery Center
Construction to start soon for the local Junior Achievement Discovery Center