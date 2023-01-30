13-year-old shooting victim in Jefferson County pronounced dead

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old girl was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot by her brother in Jefferson County, on Jan. 12.

According to the authorities, A’Rhianna Moye, 13, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, any additional charges will be determined by the DA’s office, according to authorities.

On Jan. 13, 17-year-old Anthony Maurice Mincey, her brother, was officially charged concerning this incident. The shooting occurred at their grandparents’ home.

Mincey is charged with cruelty to a child in the 2nd degree, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by someone under 18, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes. His bond is set for the weekend.

