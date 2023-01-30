Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

13-year-old shooting victim in Jefferson County pronounced dead

According to the authorities, A’Rhianna Moye, 13, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.
According to the authorities, A’Rhianna Moye, 13, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old girl was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot by her brother in Jefferson County, on Jan. 12.

According to the authorities, A’Rhianna Moye, 13, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, any additional charges will be determined by the DA’s office, according to authorities.

On Jan. 13, 17-year-old Anthony Maurice Mincey, her brother, was officially charged concerning this incident. The shooting occurred at their grandparents’ home.

MORE | Fatal car crash ruled homicide after victim found with gunshot wound

Mincey is charged with cruelty to a child in the 2nd degree, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by someone under 18, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes. His bond is set for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Phillip Ryans, 35
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office located man accused of rape
According to the Saluda County Coroner's Office, the fatal car accident that happened on the...
Fatal car crash ruled homicide after victim found with gunshot wound

Latest News

The sheriff’s office tells our Will Rioux it’s asked commissioners for more money for that...
I-TEAM: Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lack of funding for mental health
Thomson High School sees growth in welding program
Thomson High School sees growth in welding program
The goal is to allow students to learn real-life learning skills, which is something everyone...
Construction to start soon for the local Junior Achievement Discovery Center
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
BLOG: Day 6: Testimony to continue in Alex Murdaugh murder trial Monday morning