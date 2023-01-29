Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Texas on Sunday morning, according to Texas police officials.

Officials say police responded to reports of a man banging on doors on the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around 6:10 a.m.

Officials say when police arrived, Bennett was found intoxicated.

He was taken into custody and transported to the City Detention Center.

It is unclear if he was the person banging on doors and where police found him.

Bennett and the Bulldogs recently celebrated winning back-to-back national championships.

Last week, UGA transfer and wide receiver Rodarius Jaiquan Thomas was arrested in Athens for domestic violence. He was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Devin Willock and Chandler
UGA Athletic Department reviews crash that killed UGA player, staffer

Most Read

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Nkieria McCoy says Christmas 2022 is a nightmare she will never escape.
Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash
“Just that morning, I’d received like a good morning, I love you text,” said London Armorer,...
‘He always made us laugh‘: Family remembers man hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
Midland Valley High School
Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High
Generic ambulance photo
2 workers die in accident at Warren County pit mine

Latest News

Joe Green was last seen on Radiance Drive
North Augusta Public Safety has located missing Alzheimer’s patient
36 students enrolled in the program this year; it’s the highest number for the program since...
LAUNCH Augusta creates hands-on opportunities for future medical students
36 students enrolled in the program this year; it’s the highest number for the program since...
LAUNCH AUGUSTA
‘He always made us laugh‘: Family remembers man hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road