North Augusta Public Safety is searching for missing Alzheimer’s patient

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is asking for help in finding a missing Alzheimer’s patient.

According to their Facebook Page, North Augusta Public Safety is saying John Green from Radiance Drive went missing.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a green flannel jacket, and mismatched shoes, one of them being a grey Sketchers brand.

He also has more grey facial hair than in the provided picture above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.

