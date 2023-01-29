Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta Public Safety is searching for missing Alzheimer’s patient

Joe Green was last seen on Radiance Drive
Joe Green was last seen on Radiance Drive(North Augusta Public Safety)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is asking for help in finding a missing Alzheimer’s patient.

According to their Facebook Page, North Augusta Public Safety is saying John Green from Radiance Drive went missing.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a green flannel jacket, and mismatched shoes, one of them being a grey Sketchers brand.

He also has more grey facial hair than in the provided picture above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.

