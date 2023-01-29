Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds return tonight into Sunday as a cold front presses south and an area of low pressure moves east along the Gulf coast toward Georgia-Carolina. The increase in cloud cover will mean a milder night Saturday night with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday looks to be an overcast, but milder day with a chance for a few scattered rain showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s.

The wettest weather arrives after dark Sunday lasting through early Monday morning. This is when 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in many locations. Along and north of I-20 in places like Thomson, Augusta, Aiken, McCormick and Saluda, expect around half an inch to an inch of rain, but farther south in places like Louisville, Waynesboro, Swainsboro and Allendale, up to 1.5″-2.0″ of rain is possible.

Exact timing could vary by a few hours, but all indications currently are that most rain will exit the CSRA around sunrise Monday morning, meaning you can expect dry weather for your Monday afternoon outdoor plans with highs climbing all the way into the middle to upper 60s.

A series of storm systems will line up one behind the other starting Tuesday. This means we can expect a chance of rain at some point each day Tuesday through Friday, before a drier pattern finally returns next weekend.

Temperatures for the week ahead will start off above average with highs in the middle to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday, cooling into the middle to upper 50s for highs Wednesday through Friday.

