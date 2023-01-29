Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will continue to increase Sunday, as a cold front presses south and an area of low pressure moves east along the Gulf coast toward Georgia-Carolina. A few sprinkles are possible Sunday afternoon with widespread rain building in Sunday night, but the wettest weather arrives after dark Sunday lasting through early Monday morning. This is when up to an inch of rain is possible, especially south of Augusta in places like Louisville, Waynesboro, Swainsboro, Millen, Sylvania and Allendale. Rain will not be as heavy along and north of I-20 in places like Washington, Lincolnton, McCormick and Saluda, but we can still expect a half inch or more of rain overnight tonight into Monday morning.

A few showers may linger into Monday morning, but the heaviest and most widespread rain will be done by the time school buses run Monday morning. Temperatures will be mild Monday with morning lows in the lower 50s and afternoon highs climbing into the middle 60s.

A series of storm systems will line up one behind for the week ahead with the next one moving through Tuesday. This means we can expect a chance of rain at some point each day Tuesday through Friday, before a drier pattern finally returns next weekend. Timing is difficult to pinpoint with weather patterns like this, so pay close attention to the forecast if you have an event planned, because the forecast will likely change from day to day as computer models get a better grip on the forecast.

Temperatures for the week ahead will start off above average with highs in the middle to 60s Monday and Tuesday, cooling into the middle to upper 50s for highs Wednesday.

A brief warm up into the 60s can be expected ahead of a cold front on Ground Hog Day Thursday, then skies will finally clear with colder than average temperatures for next weekend.

