‘He always made us laugh‘: Family remembers man hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re speaking to the family of the bicyclist who died two weeks after being hit by a vehicle on Olive Road.

“Just that morning, I’d received like a good morning, I love you text,” said London Armorer, Marcio Dorsey’s daughter.

It would be the last ‘I love you’ text Armorer received from her dad.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says Dorsey died Wednesday night.

“I called my nana. She was like, ‘hey, I just wanna let you know your daddy has been in an accident’,” she said.

His second hit was shielded by a group of angels.

Robynetta Anderson is his sister. She said, “They put themselves in danger to go out and protect my brother and pray for him while he was at his lowest point. That just meant the world to us.”

It’s those angels Dorsey’s family credits for their extended time together.

“I believe that God gave us an opportunity to see him and talk to him. He extended his time,” said Anderson.

Two weeks to make their peace and cling to the man they loved.

Darius Kelly is Dorsey’s son. He told us about his last conversation with his dad.

“Hey, dad, this is Darius. I’m here. I’m always gonna be here. I’m gonna come back every day to see you, make sure that you know I’m here for you,” said Kelly.

He was until the very end.

“I was there in the room, holding his hand. His heart stopped. He’s at peace,” said Kelly.

Now, days after Dorsey’s death, his family finds laughter through tears.

Anderson added, “I’m just gonna miss that. That joy. He always made us laugh. He’s not here and still making us laugh.”

Dorsey’s family says he had a heart for people and they are grateful for the extended time they had with him, giving credit to the five people who formed a prayer circle around that night.

