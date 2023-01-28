Submit Photos/Videos
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via CNN Newsource)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Memphis authorities released four videos of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother.

The videos emerged one day after the officers, who are all Black, were charged with murder in Nichols’ death.

We can’t air all of the four the videos and all of the audio on News 12 due to time constraints and the level of profanity.

However, we feel we need to make all of the videos available to you, uncensored, so you’ll have the opportunity to watch them unfiltered.

Be aware that the videos are graphically violent and the language is coarse and profane. Viewer discretion is advised.

