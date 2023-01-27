Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Woman charged with stealing at least $10K from Saluda County church

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of...
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust.(Pexels via MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust.

According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12.

MORE | Fight injures students and teachers, puts Midland Valley High on lockdown

According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without the lawful authority to do so steal more than $10,000 from her employer, the Amick Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she held a position of trust.

The offense occurred in the block of 2000 Batesburg Highway in Batesburg, according to the arrest warrant.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1338 Aldrich St. NE in Aiken.
Mother, daughter dead after Aiken County house fire
On the cellphone recording, you can hear Richmond County deputies imply they did not have a...
I-TEAM: Closer look at who’s policing the police in Richmond County
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Why strangers from around world are drawn to help mauled boy
Piedmont Augusta
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
Olive Road at Eagle Way was closed after an accident involving six pedestrians and two separate...
Olive Road accident claims life of bicyclist who was hit by 2 vehicles

Latest News

Department of Veterans Affairs
Augusta VA staff finds housing for 122 homeless veterans in 2022
Former attorney Alex Murdaugh watches footage in court Friday of his interview with an...
LIVE: Day 5: 2nd day of testimony begins in Murdaugh murder trial
Midland Valley High School
Fight injures students and teachers, puts Midland Valley High on lockdown
This is the aftermath of fire at Augusta apartment complex