Woman charged with stealing at least $10K from Saluda County church

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust.

According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12.

According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without the lawful authority to do so steal more than $10,000 from her employer, the Amick Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she held a position of trust.

The offense occurred in the block of 2000 Batesburg Highway in Batesburg, according to the arrest warrant.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.