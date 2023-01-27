Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘That’s gone’: Changes coming to SC taxes this year

The deadline to file your taxes is still months away, but it is not too early to get started.
By Samantha Popovics and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The deadline to file your taxes is still months away, but it is not too early to get started.

The IRS says there are benefits to filing your taxes early, such as avoiding penalties, protecting your credit score and avoiding losing refunds in the future.

They also say taxpayers should be prepared to see smaller refunds this year. That is because of the end of stimulus payments.

Certified Public Accountant Thomas Spade says earned income tax credit for single unmarried people without children is now capped at $500, and with COVID-19 stimulus packages ending, parents will no longer see $3,000 per child claimed.

“That’s gone; it went back to what it was before 2021,” Spade says. “It’s now capped at 2,000 dollars per child. And only $1500 of it can be used to generate a refund.

Spade says there is good news for South Carolina retired Veterans; they are no longer required to pay state income tax as of the 2022 year.

Also, the South Carolina Department of Revenue is issuing a second round of rebates. To be eligible for the rebate, you must file your 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax return by Feb. 15 to receive your rebate in March 2023. If you already filed your 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax return by Oct. 17, 2022, and were eligible, you already received your rebate.

For information on the rebates, click here.

Tax Day will take place this year on April 18.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1338 Aldrich St. NE in Aiken.
Mother, daughter dead after Aiken County house fire
On the cellphone recording, you can hear Richmond County deputies imply they did not have a...
I-TEAM: Closer look at who’s policing the police in Richmond County
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Why strangers from around world are drawn to help mauled boy
Piedmont Augusta
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
Olive Road at Eagle Way was closed after an accident involving six pedestrians and two separate...
Olive Road accident claims life of bicyclist who was hit by 2 vehicles

Latest News

Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash
Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash
What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?
What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?
Former attorney Alex Murdaugh watches footage in court Friday of his interview with an...
LIVE: Day 5: 2nd day of testimony begins in Murdaugh murder trial
A smuggler tried to use a drone to smuggle contraband into the McCormick State Prison,...
Suspect arrested in smuggling attempt at McCormick prison
The contract is designed to get the best service by adding ambulances and having expectations...
What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?