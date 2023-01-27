Tech workshop exposes Richmond Co. students to variety of jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System wrapped up an event aimed at exposing students to different jobs using simulations.

It’s called the Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshop.

Kids had the chance to see what it was like to do everything from driving an 18-wheeler to analyzing human anatomy with augmented reality.

“The honest truth is that most kids don’t know what they want until they’ve been exposed to it. You have to physically get in there and try it out to see,” said Trina smith, program administrator at Marion Barnes Career Center.

This is the second year the school district was able to have this program. It was organized through a partnership with the Augusta Economic Development Authority.

