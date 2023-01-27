Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect from Jackson charged in burglary of Windsor store

Michael Yates Brown
Michael Yates Brown(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation of the burglary of the Windsor General Store, 4467 Charleston Highway, came to a close with the arrest of a suspect, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

On Jan. 16 , deputies responded to an alarm call at the store, where they discovered a forced opening in the rear.

After deputies gained access, they discovered damage to the store, damage to the ATM, and theft of lottery tickets and cigarettes.

MORE | https://www.wrdw.com/2023/01/27/woman-charged-with-stealing-least-10k-saluda-county-church/

As the investigation into burglary progressed, investigators said they were able to identify Michael Yates Brown, 44, of Jackson, as the suspect.

On Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at 32 Camash Circle in Jackson, where the stolen lottery tickets were found in a camper, according to deputies.

Brown was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, malicious injury to personal property between $2,000 and $10,000, and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to deputies.

Brown was in the custody of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office prior to these recent charges, according to deputies.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s lottery investigations unit assisted with the case.

