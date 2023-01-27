Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County minor last seen 4 months ago

By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking announced the search for a girl who has been missing since September.

According to authorities, Denise Reyes Lopez, 16, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Maple Drive Martinez.

Lopez is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, according to authorities. Lopez is known to frequent the area of Fox Trace Drive and Tiger Lily Circle in North Augusta.

Lopez could be riding in a light green Volvo XC90, according to authorities.

If you have any information on Lopez, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

