Local esports league doubles in size after 1st year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Esports is growing in popularity around the country and around the world.

Instead of playing football, basketball, or another traditional sport, esports focuses on competitive video gaming.

We caught up with Gnome Gamers, a local esports league that’s doubled in size in just one year. For kids like Zach Wirtz, this is their sport.

“I get to compete in the games I like to play,” he said. “I wanted to play competitive Fortnite.”

The desire to play video games led to him joining Gnome Gamers.

The team has been in Augusta for a year, and the founder says it’s doubled in size.

Josh Lambert is the owner and coach of Gnome Gamers. He said, “We started off with approximately 24 kids, and now we’re up to approximately 55 kids.”

Lambert started the team for kids like his own son Gavin.

“I’ve never been into sports or anything. I found out I was really good at games pretty quickly,” said Gavin. “I was intrigued by esports, and I started getting into more and more games.”

Gavin says he is glad to have esports and has learned more about being social with others. This was a goal Lambert had when starting the team.

Josh added, “I was trying to find a different outlet for them to come out and get their personalities out.”

In addition to social skills, they learn hand-eye coordination, sportsmanship, and being a part of a team environment.

“That right there is where their communicative skills and socialization skills they learn in here are put to use if we get invited to Orlando where they can play with other kids they’ve been playing with all year, live and in person,” he said.

For members like Wirtz, competing is the best part.

“It feels good to be able to play in competitions,” said Wirtz. “The last game of one of the seasons, and my team won first place overall.”

Lambert says he hopes to grow the team to around 100 students so they can be even more competitive. He hopes it leads to other opportunities for the kids here to play professionally or at the college level.

