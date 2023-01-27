Keysville mayor says it ‘could have been a tragedy’ after bullets fly through home

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After gunshots flew through the mayor of Keysville’s home in a drive-by shooting, we spoke with her about those scary moments.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Linda Wilkes-Davis told us she is thankful to be alive. She’s even more thankful her six great-grandchildren, who were there too, are safe. But the big question now is who did this and why

“You see how open that is and that window was open, and it was all lit up. That room, it goes all the way back,” she said.

Back where her six great-grandchildren play.

“You see how that could have gone. It could have gone very bad,” said Wilkes-Davis.

Walking on broken glass, Wilkes-Davis is still trying to piece together what happened.

“I saw the car coming down and really wasn’t paying any attention. When it got here, it was one shot,” she said.

Nothing too unusual about hearing a gunshot. It’s a quiet rural town, and there are a lot of hunters.

“But nothing like that,” she said. “Like an automatic type gun. That’s what made me jump up because that was unusual for this area,” said Wilkes-Davis.

Deputies are hoping a reward helps them find who fired the shots. She is thankful to be alive but has no idea who those shots were meant for.

“It’s definitely made me see things a little differently. We’re a small town, and stuff like that just doesn’t happen here,” said Wilkes-Davis.

She’s hoping it was a one-time, rare event because the only background noise she wants to hear is the sound of her family safe under her roof.

“If you listen closely, you can hear the kids. They are right there. They are brave little ones. They didn’t break down or anything. It could have gone the other way. It could have been a tragedy,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.