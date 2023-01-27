Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia 9-year-old with Sickle Cell encouraging other children

“I wanted exposure so kids with diseases or anything, and especially kids with Sickle Cell to know that they can do anything they put their mind to.”
We did not find Amiya Brown. Amiya found us.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We did not find Amiya Brown. Amiya found us. She sent email, after email, after email making sure we heard her.

“Even though I am only 9, I have accomplished many things within my short time on this earth,” said Amiaya. “I have been trying to contact you for weeks. Some may say that it is too much persistence but I have a light inside of me and I will let it shine.”

Amiaya has sickle cell.

”Some of your red blood cells, you know how they are usually a circle? It is like a crescent moon shape instead. Sometimes it will clot up in an area of your body and that will cause a pain crisis,” she said.

There are times she experiences extreme pain; times she is hospitalized for it.

“It can be stabbing, throbbing, burning pain. It just differs,” said Amiaya.

Even in hospital rooms, Amiaya finds ways to express herself. At home, she plays piano, draws and is an avid reader and a big sister. She has written books and has dreams for her future that include becoming a published author, graduating college at 16 and going to medical school.

”This is a dictionary on biology because I want to be a pediatric general surgeon,” said Amiaya.

She skipped the second grade.

“I have like, a lot of potential!” said Amiaya.

Amiaya is living in a way most adults do not; in full authenticity, with all her heart, without the labels of disease or sickness.

“I want other kids to feel empowered. Like, you’re not the only one out there who has sickle cell. You can do whatever you want to do. Don’t let your pain stop you.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

