Fight injures students and teachers, puts Midland Valley High on lockdown

Midland Valley High School
Midland Valley High School(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School led to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County.

“There was an altercation on our campus this morning involving a number of students,” the school said in an online message. “At this time, students are safe and in their classrooms. Midland Valley High School will remain on a soft lockdown as administration and the SRO review video footage of the incident and ensure that all who are responsible are identified.”

The school said 10 students were involved.

Several students suffered minor injuries, and two faculty members were injured.

“Our school resource officer and numerous faculty members supervising morning arrival assisted in bringing the situation to a close,” the school said.

The school said it would share any further information that becomes available.

