Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Dry Saturday with a cold start in the 20s. Heavy rain expected late Sunday into early Monday.
Dry Saturday with a cold start in the 20s. Heavy rain expected late Sunday into early Monday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear and calm this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be chilly in the 40s and 30s this evening and then overnight lows will drop to the 20s by early Saturday.

Saturday looks good for outdoor plans with mostly sunny skies early and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be below average with lows in the mid to upper 20s Saturday morning and afternoon highs near 60. Winds will be variable and generally less than 10 mph.

We do look dry for the first half of Sunday with morning lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs near 60. Showers look likely late Sunday, mainly late in the afternoon and getting heavier into Sunday night - early Monday. Rain totals look to be over and inch for the central CSRA and possible over 2″ for the southern CSRA. There is a low flood risk Sunday night into Monday morning.

Most of the rain should clear out Monday morning with highs warmer in the mid-60s. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. More rain back in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday as a front nears the region. Highs will be in the low 60s both days. Keep it here for updates.

