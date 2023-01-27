Body thought to be missing Burke County 89-year-old

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after sending out an alert about a missing 89-year-old, authorities believe this body has been found.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, a volunteer assisting in the search for Robert Walker Jr discovered a body in a wooded area off of Gough Red Hill Road.

The area is near where Walker was last seen.

Burke County sheriff’s Investigators, emergency medical crews and the Burke County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the body is that of Mr. Walker,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Walker was last seen leaving Walker Place Circle in Burke County on Wednesday.

