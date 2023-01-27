Augusta VA staff finds housing for 122 homeless veterans in 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs in Augusta found permanent housing for 122 homeless veterans in 2022, nearly doubling its goal.

VA Augusta participated as part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022.

VA Augusta staff worked closely with community partners to surpass its goal.

“The progress we are seeing is evidence we have the right people applying the right solutions to put an end to local veteran homelessness,” said VA Augusta Health Care System Executive Director Dr. Robin Jackson.

Local permanent housing placements include apartments or houses veterans can rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable. VA Augusta also helped some veterans end their homelessness by reuniting them with family and friends.

These placements, along with ones by other VA health care systems across America, led to the VA housing 40,401 veterans nationwide, meeting and exceeding its national goal by more than 6.3%.

Nationally, the total number of veterans who experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022 was 33,129 — a decrease of 11% from January 2020. In total, the estimated number of homeless veterans in America has declined by 55.3% since 2010.

All these efforts are built on the “housing first” approach, which prioritizes getting a veteran into housing, then provides the veteran with the wraparound support they need to stay housed, including health care, job training, and legal and education assistance.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.