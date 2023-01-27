Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta VA staff finds housing for 122 homeless veterans in 2022

Department of Veterans Affairs
Department of Veterans Affairs(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs in Augusta found permanent housing for 122 homeless veterans in 2022, nearly doubling its goal.

VA Augusta participated as part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022.

VA Augusta staff worked closely with community partners to surpass its goal.

MORE | Looking for a new job? Check out these upcoming events in CSRA

“The progress we are seeing is evidence we have the right people applying the right solutions to put an end to local veteran homelessness,” said VA Augusta Health Care System Executive Director Dr. Robin Jackson.

Local permanent housing placements include apartments or houses veterans can rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable. VA Augusta also helped some veterans end their homelessness by reuniting them with family and friends.

These placements, along with ones by other VA health care systems across America, led to the VA housing 40,401 veterans nationwide, meeting and exceeding its national goal by more than 6.3%.

Nationally, the total number of veterans who experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022 was 33,129 — a decrease of 11% from January 2020. In total, the estimated number of homeless veterans in America has declined by 55.3% since 2010.

All these efforts are built on the “housing first” approach, which prioritizes getting a veteran into housing, then provides the veteran with the wraparound support they need to stay housed, including health care, job training, and legal and education assistance.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1338 Aldrich St. NE in Aiken.
Mother, daughter dead after Aiken County house fire
On the cellphone recording, you can hear Richmond County deputies imply they did not have a...
I-TEAM: Closer look at who’s policing the police in Richmond County
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Why strangers from around world are drawn to help mauled boy
Piedmont Augusta
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
Olive Road at Eagle Way was closed after an accident involving six pedestrians and two separate...
Olive Road accident claims life of bicyclist who was hit by 2 vehicles

Latest News

Former attorney Alex Murdaugh watches footage in court Friday of his interview with an...
LIVE: Day 5: 2nd day of testimony begins in Murdaugh murder trial
Midland Valley High School
Fight injures students and teachers, puts Midland Valley High on lockdown
This is the aftermath of fire at Augusta apartment complex
Robert Walker Jr.
Body thought to be missing Burke County 89-year-old