Augusta fire department respond to Champions Pines Apartment fire

Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire Department(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire departments are responding to a fire at the Champions Pines Apartments early Friday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday night.

Dispatch could not confirm how many apartments are affected or if anyone is injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

